Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.12 to $216.09/cwt.
- Select went down $1.48 to $206.28.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 190 head sold live at $103 with 38 head sold dressed at $162. There were no reported sales in Nebraska
“The market will need a resumption of the pre-Labor Day demand in the form of restaurants reopening to sustain a new rally from here,” William Moore of the Price Futures Group said of the cattle market. He noted the “bulky premium” is exerting pressure on prices currently.
Demand continues to be better than expected, The Hightower Report said, and hopes of a firmer market “helped to support more aggressive buying.”