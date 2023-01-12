 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was $3.24 lower to $277.49/cwt.
  • Select was down $1.09 to $257.01.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 805 head sold live for $156-158, and 3,261 head sold dressed for $250-252. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,989 head sold live for $156-161, and 415 head sold dressed for 415.

“US beef export sales for the week ending January 5 came in at 607 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 13,329 for 2023 for a total of 13,936,” the Hightower Report said. “This was up from 5,514 the previous week and the highest since December 1. Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 157,107 tonnes, down from 244,333 a year ago and the lowest since 2020.”

“Cattle futures stayed under pressure as the livestock sector as a whole is on the defensive,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Feb and Apr live cattle are still holding support but buying momentum seems to be fading without fresh news. Cash market bids have picked up, but trade is still light overall.”

