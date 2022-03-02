Flooding in Australia’s key cattle-producing areas could cause significant death loss and may be seen as bullish longer term for the beef market, according to The Hightower Report.
The strong price movement again on Tuesday in the grain markets pressured the feeder market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The feeder cash index was .24 lower to 159.67, and trading at a discount to the futures market. The trend is still lower, fueled by the strong move in grain markets and poor price direction.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 0.63% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.66%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.66%. European stock indices traded mostly lower on Wednesday, save for Britain’s FTSE, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 down about 0.5% and Germany’s DAX shedding roughly 1% to an over 1-year low. Market participants continued to monitor the conflict in Ukraine, which is expected to enter an uglier phase, with a 65km long military convoy at the doors of Kyiv and other major cities under heavy shelling, also fueling prospects of tougher sanctions. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.13% to close at 3,484 while the Shenzhen Component lost 1.05% to 13,347 on Wednesday, as growth-oriented mainland stocks came under pressure, while investor sentiment was dampened by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Energy prices extended their rally as Russia continued its assault on Ukraine, stoking market volatility and clouding the outlook for inflation and monetary policy.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was down 0.23% and USD/JPY was up 33%..
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3.92%, and April gasoline is up 2.95%.