 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Flooding in Australia’s key cattle-producing areas could cause significant death loss and may be seen as bullish longer term for the beef market, according to The Hightower Report.

The strong price movement again on Tuesday in the grain markets pressured the feeder market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The feeder cash index was .24 lower to 159.67, and trading at a discount to the futures market. The trend is still lower, fueled by the strong move in grain markets and poor price direction.

Outside markets

Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 0.63% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.66%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.66%. European stock indices traded mostly lower on Wednesday, save for Britain’s FTSE, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 down about 0.5% and Germany’s DAX shedding roughly 1% to an over 1-year low. Market participants continued to monitor the conflict in Ukraine, which is expected to enter an uglier phase, with a 65km long military convoy at the doors of Kyiv and other major cities under heavy shelling, also fueling prospects of tougher sanctions. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.13% to close at 3,484 while the Shenzhen Component lost 1.05% to 13,347 on Wednesday, as growth-oriented mainland stocks came under pressure, while investor sentiment was dampened by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Energy prices extended their rally as Russia continued its assault on Ukraine, stoking market volatility and clouding the outlook for inflation and monetary policy.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was down 0.23% and USD/JPY was up 33%..

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3.92%, and April gasoline is up 2.95%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

For the Cattle on Feed report Friday, placements for the month of January came in at 98.8% of last year as compared with the average trade exp…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market was sharply lower yesterday, about $2.50 across the board, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Slaughter numbers are still good.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as the market maintains buying strength.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technical action is “a bit bearish,” The Hightower Report said. “Weights are too high.” Beef prices are at the lowest of the year, they noted.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend, the market has experienced a pullback and is searching for a near-term low, said Matthew Strel…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News