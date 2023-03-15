Cattle futures extended their pullback on Tuesday. Live cattle continued the weakness from Monday, with contracts down 45 to 55 cents in the front months, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
August cattle is still operating under the negative technical influence of the March 1 key reversal. In addition, the market gapped the uptrend channel on Monday and failed to fill the gap yesterday, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Packer profit margins are well down from a week ago but are still well in the black, The Hightower Report says.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.64%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.33%, France’s CAC 40 was down 3.33%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.65% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.54%. In Europe, France’s CAC 40 lead its European peers down today, with the banking sector sinking after shares of Credit Suisse hit another all-time low after the bank's largest investor, Saudi National Bank, said it could not provide additional financial assistance, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are up as Japan snapped a three-day decline, with banking stocks leading the rebound following similar moves on Wall Street as investors “were hopeful that the worst of the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had passed,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.55%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.98%, EUR/USD was down 1.34% and USD/JPY was down 0.52%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.01 (1.42%), and April gasoline is down 0.84%.