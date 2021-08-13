Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 6.90 to $324.83/cwt.
- Select rose 7.71 to $298.02/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 581 head sold live at $122.59 and 780 head sold dressed at $204.15. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,513 head sold live at $126.46 and 639 head sold dressed at $202.49..
Packer profit margins, which were already, have moved sharply higher in the past two weeks, said The Hightower Report.
Restaurants that used one or two meat suppliers are now needing to call several to procure beef, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. Choice/Prime beef prices for the highest priced primals and retail cuts used for prime rib, strip steaks, ribeye steaks have doubled price in some restaurants over the past two months, or restaurants are increasing prices on other menu items to make up the margins lost on beef.