Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 4 cents to $338.65/cwt.
  • Select rose $1.69 to $307.87.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,193 head sold live for $120-122.50, and 84 head sold dressed for $191. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,215 head sold live for 118-122.15, and 372 head sold dressed for $189-190.

Cash markets have been holding steady despite boxed beef trends. “Cash appears to be steady despite weakness in boxed beef,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Funds continue to liquidate positions. Sales in the south at 119-120. Cattle slaughter projected at 120,000. Feeder Cattle cash index for June 7: down .95 at 140.12.”

“Short-term, we cannot rule out a firming tone to the cash market. June cattle experienced the highest close since May 21,” the Hightower Report said. “Beef exports for April reached 287.1 mln pounds, up from 235.2 mln last year but down from 300.1 March. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $339.49, up $0.88 on the day.”

