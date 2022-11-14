Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 96 cents to $257.98/cwt.
- Select down $2.06 to $233.21/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 39 sold dressed at $242 and no live sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska
“Speculators hold a hefty net long position in cattle which could spark increased selling if support levels are violated,” The Hightower Report said.
“Cash trade was still undeveloped on Monday as bids and offers are still being put together,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Expectations for the week is steady cash trade with last week.”