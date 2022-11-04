 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Export sales were slow, and weakness in outside market forces helped to pressure the market lower Thursday, but solid gains in the beef market suggest that a short-term low may be in place, The Hightower Report said.

USDA’s FAS reported 9,002 MT of beef sales for the week that ended Oct. 27. That was a 14-week low not counting the data flaws during late August. The report also showed 18,000 MT was shipped through the week. That remains at record pace, up 2.4% year over year, Alan Brugler said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.82%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.64%, France’s CAC 40 rose by 2.18%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.20%. Stock markets in Europe traded higher, halting sessions of losses as global risk sentiment improved ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. jobs report later in the day that could influence the Fed's policy path, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are mixed with Japan down as a result of mixed earning results and China sharply up for the week with “growing pressure on authorities to end the strict ‘Zero COVID’ policy,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 2.43% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.77%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.44%, EUR/USD was up 0.45% and USD/JPY was down 0.29%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are $3.01 (3.41%), and December gasoline is up 3.09%.

