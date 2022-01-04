Despite lower closes yesterday and mixed calls this morning, the cattle market “is still trending higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. However, the week price action “may be signaling a pullback to test lower support.”
Traders are concerned about short-term demand developments, The Hightower Report said, despite the rising beef prices. With ongoing virus issues, there are ideas beef prices may pull back soon.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.55%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.53%. “Investors remain optimistic about the economic recovery despite a rise in Covid-19 cases,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.77%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.14%, EUR/USD was down 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.85%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 37 cents (0.50%), and February gasoline is up 0.76%.