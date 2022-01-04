 Skip to main content
Cattle

Despite lower closes yesterday and mixed calls this morning, the cattle market “is still trending higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. However, the week price action “may be signaling a pullback to test lower support.”

Traders are concerned about short-term demand developments, The Hightower Report said, despite the rising beef prices. With ongoing virus issues, there are ideas beef prices may pull back soon.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.55%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.53%. “Investors remain optimistic about the economic recovery despite a rise in Covid-19 cases,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.77%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.14%, EUR/USD was down 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.85%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 37 cents (0.50%), and February gasoline is up 0.76%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

