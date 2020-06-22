Friday’s Cattle on Feed report showed cattle inventories slightly higher than expected. This report showed the number of cattle marketed in May was the fewest ever reported since this reported began in 1996, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging reported.
China’s trade war with Australia might spark some increase in beef sales to China, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.82% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.52%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25%. European stocks swung between gains and losses on Monday, as investors remain cautious amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections. Robert Koch Institute said that the covid-19 reproduction rate in Germany jumped to 2.88 Sunday, up from 1.79 a day earlier, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term. Meantime, the WHO reported the largest single-day increase in global infections, with more than 183 thousand cases in a 24-hour period, The Shanghai Composite remained little changed at 2965.27 on Monday. Investors were buoyed in early trade following news that China would revamp its benchmark equity index by introducing more high-tech strength and removing loss-making companies.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.21%, EUR/USD was up 0.29% and USD/JPY was up 0.03%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 32 cents (0.80%), and June gasoline is down 0.98%.