The uptrend has accelerated as a continued strong advance in beef prices pushed packer margins and up and supports strong demand for live inventory from packers. But the beef market remains extremely overbought, The Hightower Report said.
“There is still no sign of a top and beef prices are still moving higher,” The Hightower Report said. December cattle remains on an uptrend.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.27%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.25%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.44% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.26%. Stock markets in Europe area hit a 21-month high. The Euro Stoxx 50 increased 680 points or 22.71% since the beginning of 2019, according to trading on a contract for difference (CFD) that tracks this benchmark index from Euro Area, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Hong Kong stocks hit a 13-week high; stocks in South Korea hit an 18-week high, Japan stocks rallied and China’s yuan hit a 11-week high on trade optimism, said Trading Economics. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.54% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.76%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.19% and USD/JPY was up 0.27%.
Energy: Dec. WTI crude oil prices this morning are up (0.781%), and December gasoline is down 0.62%.