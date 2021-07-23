 Skip to main content
Cattle

The online fed cattle exchange sold only a few cattle at $119 in the south where most reserve prices were at $120. Sales in the country were mostly $119 sales in the south and $121-123 sales in the north with late sales up to $125, according to The Cattle Report.

Live cattle futures finished with moderate gains on follow through buying from yesterday’s session, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Buying strength in the feeder market, and some position squaring before this afternoon’s Cattle on Feed Report on Friday helped push cattle prices higher.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.48% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.10%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.00%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.89% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.78%. European stocks rose for a fourth session on Friday, set to end the week slightly up despite Monday's sell-off, as investors welcomed a batch of strong corporate results during the week and signs of a longer period of stimulus by the European Central Bank. On the economic data front, PMI surveys for the Eurozone, UK and US will offer a first look at the state of the global economy in July, with investors paying close attention to any signs of a persistent surge in price pressures. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 15 points or 0.4% to 3,560 in early trade on Friday after closing at a three-week high in the prior session, as traders booked profits. News that US initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose to a two-month high in the latest week also dented sentiment, along with reports that the Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell in June, with its three-month moving average also declining.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was down 0.05% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.25%, and June gasoline is down 0.52%.

