Outside forces turn negative sending beef prices to the lowest level since Aug 13, The Hightower Report said this morning. The continued weakness in the beef market along with fears that the seasonal demand increases may not emerge this year has helped to pressure beef prices down, The Hightower Report said.
USDA estimates WTD cattle slaughter through Wednesday at 356,000 head. “That is up 1,000 wk/wk and 5,000 above last year, Brugler Marketing said this morning.
“With weights at five year highs, a minor increase in slaughter could result in a significant increase in beef production above year ago levels,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: Early this morning December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.93%. This morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.48%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.12%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 2.63% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.80%. “European stocks dropped for a third straight session today, with bourses in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK falling between 1.8% and 2.8%. Investors remained concerned about the negative impact of a second wave of coronavirus infections and additional lockdown measures on Europe's recovery,” TradingEconomics.com said. Investors remained risk averse throughout the Asian session amid news that the U.S. fiscal stimulus package was unlikely before the Nov. 3 election; that the U.S. State Department submitted recommended adding China’s Ant Group to a trade blacklist, and over concerns of the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus,TradingEconomics.com said this morning. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.26% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.51%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.37%, EUR/USD was down 0.33% and USD/JPY was up 0.09%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 3.19%, and December gasoline is down 3.10%.