The rate of decline in box prices is increasing as slaughter levels near normalized volumes, according to The Cattle Report. The cutout has lost almost $90 in the past week. Larger percentage moves in some cuts and especially 50% trim that has moved dramatically up - now dramatically down.
Cash cattle trade for last week averaged $113.36 using USDA’s 35%–65% choice metric and $112.39 using their All Grades summary, Allendale said. Last week’s trade range was from $105 to $117.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.85% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.87%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.94%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.89% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.72%. The FTSE 100 extended losses on Tuesday, falling more than 2% to around 6,340, led by a fall in oil prices and weaker than expected German trade data that showed both exports and imports declining more than expected in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the WHO warned on Monday that the pandemic was "far from over" after a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide. The Shanghai Composite added 18.34 points or 0.62% to 2956.11 on Tuesday, the highest since March 12th as investors remained optimistic after David Dodwell, executive director of the Hong Kong-APEC Trade Policy Group expressed support for Beijing’s new security legislation for Hong Kong.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.29%, EUR/USD was down 0.21% and USD/JPY was down 0.30%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 35 cents (0.92%), and June gasoline is up 0.21%.