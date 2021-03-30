 Skip to main content
Cattle

“Cattle markets look technically strong and the money seems to be flowing into the market, supported by the improved fundamentals,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weakness in grains, and a strong improvement in fundamentals spelled strength on Monday sending June and August contracts to new contract highs including a contract high close for June.”

Slaughter pace has been smaller than expected and a strong export pace continue to support the cattle market, The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.47%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.09%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.62% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.16%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.26% and USD/JPY was up 0.48%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.02 (1.67%), and May gasoline is down 1.01%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Breaking News