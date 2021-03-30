“Cattle markets look technically strong and the money seems to be flowing into the market, supported by the improved fundamentals,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weakness in grains, and a strong improvement in fundamentals spelled strength on Monday sending June and August contracts to new contract highs including a contract high close for June.”
Slaughter pace has been smaller than expected and a strong export pace continue to support the cattle market, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.47%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.09%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.62% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.16%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.26%, EUR/USD was down 0.26% and USD/JPY was up 0.48%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.02 (1.67%), and May gasoline is down 1.01%.