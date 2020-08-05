Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 42 cents to $204.24/cwt.
- Select went up 5 cents to $190.45.
Demand is basically steady and it looks like feedlots are waiting at the moment, but the market is still strong, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
While cash cattle prices have been higher, futures remain at a stiff premium to the cash market and traders are nervous that slaughter levels could pick up steam over the near term, according to The Hightower Report.