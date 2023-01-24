 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

The cattle market was higher yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “We’ll see how feeder cattle react to marginally higher corn trade this morning,” he said.

Declining supplies of cattle will keep tension between buyers and sellers tight with price recoveries expected in the coming weeks, according to The Cattle Report.

The market acts like a short-term low is in place and appears poised for a resumption of the uptrend. The short-term cash market and boxed beef market news is somewhat sloppy, but the tightening supply outlook should help provide underlying support, according to The Hightower Report.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.28% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.34%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.05%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.21% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.23%. European shares turned lower on Tuesday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 losing 0.3% and Germany’s DAX 40 falling 0.4% to 15,050 as concerns over the European Central Bank’s aggressive stance against inflation mounted following the release of stronger-than-expected PMI data. The latest survey showed the Eurozone business activity returned to growth after six successive months of decline, with business confidence jumping the most since the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, despite high inflation and rising borrowing costs. Asian equity markets rose on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street higher as expectations for less aggressive rate hikes from the Fed boosted technology and other growth stocks. Investors also reacted to regional data pointing to slowing economic activity, though China’s reopening bolstered the outlook and continued to buoy sentiment. Shares in Australia and Japan advanced, while markets in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore remain shut for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 11%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.35%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.40%, and March gasoline is down 0.50%.

With choppy trade in the beef market and the cash market, the market remains vulnerable to additional long liquidation selling pressures, The …

