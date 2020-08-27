Traders see feedlots nearly full, and a large supply of feeder cattle available to move onto feedlots as a bearish set up, The Hightower Report said today. “Feeder cattle imports from Mexico are also on the rise, The Report said.
There is pull back today as cash prices flatten, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing this morning noting that live cattle future closed down on Wednesday.
While beef markets continue to rally, traders see slaughter numbers on the rise in the weeks ahead and this, along with high weights, could cause a surge in beef production, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.27%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.57%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.43%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly down today with an earlier gain reversal of a gain in France after daily coronavirus cases picked up to its highest in four months and as new restrictions were put in place in Marseille, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with Japan’s Nikkei down slightly and Shanghai’s going up as the People's Bank of China continued to inject a net of CNY 100 billion into the banking system, “aiming to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity,” Trading Economics said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.63% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.26%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was down 0.16% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.69%, and October gasoline is down 0.27%.