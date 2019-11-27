Weather shut down some slaughter capacity in the north and it was unclear whether Saturday will make up the volumes, according to The Cattle Report.
American beef is competitively priced against global beef sources and buyers prefer the quality and safety that comes with our beef, Brugler Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.32%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.18%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.47% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.43%. European stocks traded mostly higher on Wednesday morning, amid optimism regarding US-China trade truce after US President Trump said on Tuesday that Washington and Beijing are close to an agreement on the ‘phase one’ of a trade deal after top negotiators from both countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on issues. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region closed mostly in the green on Wednesday, as investors monitor further US-China trade negotiations developments after China’s Ministry of Commerce said in an online statement that Beijing’s top trade negotiator Liu He spoke with US Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Tuesday.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.09%, EUR/USD was down 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3 cents (0.05%), and January gasoline is down 0.11%.