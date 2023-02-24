Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 63 cents to $287.28/cwt.
- Select up 1.21 to $277.08/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,540 head sold live at $163.98 and 2,173 head sold dressed at $260.47. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,215 head sold live at %163.24-164.00 and 507 head sold dressed at $261.72.
Traders are fearful of increasing supply in the time period we usually see seasonal strength, according to the Hightower Report.
Net beef sales of 15,400 mt for 2023 were down 45% from the previous week and 35% from the 4-week average, according to Total Farm Marketing.