Some weather models show a blast of bitter cold weather moving into the central plains and this may be a factor to support the cash market as consumer demand increases, The Hightower Report said today.
February cattle are holding just a slight premium to the cash market and the economic news shows promise for better consumer demand as inflation comes under control, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.01%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.47%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.37% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.74%. European stock indexes changed little so far today “as investors remain cautious ahead of key central bank policy statements due this week, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the Nikkei 225 Index rose for the second straight session tracking gains on Wall Street overnight following the release of “softer-than-expected” U.S. inflation data, though investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.67%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.07% and USD/JPY was down 0.37%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 43 cents (0.57%), and January gasoline is down 0.57%.