Cattle had a second day of weakness Tuesday following through on Monday’s reversal lower, pressured by a risk-off tone in the market in general. The market was in over-bought territory, as was ready for some correction, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
The cattle market got beat up yesterday, especially fat cattle, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 1.20% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.46%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.68%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.48. European stocks rose on Wednesday, trying to recover from the multi-week lows hit in the previous session. Still, investors remain concerned about the new omicron Covid variant and its impact on growth, as well as rising inflationary pressure and the US Federal Reserve's signal of a quicker-than-planned taper. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.36% to close at 3,577 while the Shenzhen Component Index shed 0.01% to 14,794 on Wednesday, as mainland stocks traded cautiously and remained marginally correlated to wild fluctuations among global peers.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was down 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.15%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 4.53%, and December gasoline is up 4.61%.