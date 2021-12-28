Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 18 cents to $264.66.
- Select up 91 cents to $256.09.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,715 head sold dressed at $220 to 222 with 1,598 sold live at $138-140. In Iowa/Nebraska 600 sold dressed at $218-220 with 4,538 sold live at $138-140.
Cash cattle prices continue to move lower, so a reversal in beef prices may be needed to cause gains in the market, The Hightower Report said. "Packer margins have improved from a week ago, which may give packers some cause to bid cattle higher."
Stronger demand may also be indicated by higher boxed beef prices, Total Farm Marketing said. "Cash this week will need to be steady with last week to support futures."