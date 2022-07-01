 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 18 cents to $263.82/cwt.
  • Select down 10 cents to $240.47/cwt.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 574 head sold live at $146.60-152.79 and none sold dressed.

Weakness in corn should provide better margins for beef production and may allow feedlots more confidence for higher cash next week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

A firmer cash cattle market this week sets the tone and a forecast for much above normal temperatures across most of the lower 48 suggests cattle producers could see some stress for the next couple of weeks.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower for Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle owners in the Southern Plains have pulled the trigger on sales quickly and those sales may provide relief later as August cattle are ma…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Expectations for cash trade are staying steady with last week, Total Farm Marketing said. “The Cattle on Feed report continues to reflect a la…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

A turn higher in cash cattle prices, a steep discount to the cash market, and a heat wave could be supportive to cattle for the near term, acc…

Cattle

Live cattle were lower yesterday. Feeder cattle were higher, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News