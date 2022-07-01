Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 18 cents to $263.82/cwt.
- Select down 10 cents to $240.47/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 574 head sold live at $146.60-152.79 and none sold dressed.
Weakness in corn should provide better margins for beef production and may allow feedlots more confidence for higher cash next week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
A firmer cash cattle market this week sets the tone and a forecast for much above normal temperatures across most of the lower 48 suggests cattle producers could see some stress for the next couple of weeks.