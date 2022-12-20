 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

“The shift in beef production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter looks to be a bullish force,” The Hightower Report said today. The cattle spread added profitability this week. “Feeding cattle got more lucrative on Monday as both the corn and feeder cattle legs dropped vs. the board’s 7 to 27 cent gains in live cattle,” Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.

Cattle futures continued to move sideways over the first half of December while corn prices slipped as USDA slightly increased projected ending stocks in the December WASDE report, said CIH is its December Margin Watch. “The cattle market remains supported by strength in beef cutout which has been primarily supported by rib prices,” it said.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.16%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.18%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.04%. European stock indexes dropped back to over one-month lows on Tuesday, extending a global stock selloff, as investors grew increasingly uneasy about the economic outlook amid the prospect of further interest rate hikes, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the Nikkei 225 Index plunged hitting its lowest levels in about two months as weak global sentiment weighed on Japanese markets. “Technology stocks led the selloff, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.07% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index plunged by 2.53%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.37%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY fell by $3.01%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 56 cents (0.74%), and February gasoline is up 0.30%.

