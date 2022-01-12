The two-day slaughter is 3,000 above last week but remains under normal and last year, according to The Cattle Report. It is becoming obvious the capacity is sufficient but the worker pool is not. There was a day in the early times of IBP when Currier Holman, the founder, called workers into the plant on a Sunday. Recruiting new plant workers means paying more for hard work and involves training and respectful treatment. Encouraging the recruitment effort will be the large outsized margins.
The cattle market continued firm tone for beef prices could help support the cash market soon, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.15% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.44%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.60. European stocks followed global peers higher Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to a positive fourth-quarter earnings season while digesting Federal Reserve Chair Powell's testimony ahead of the release of US inflation data. The US Fed chief said the central bank was on course to begin raising interest rates and reduce its massive balance sheet to tame inflation, but reassured lawmakers that the moves would not have a negative impact on the US economy. On the corporate front, German global tech firm TeamViewer jumped 15% after reporting a sharp increase in fourth-quarter total billings, due to a strong enterprise trading and continuous billings growth in the SMB segment. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.84% to close at 3,597 while the Shenzhen Component gained 1.39% to 14,421 on Wednesday, as lower-than-expected inflation numbers raised hopes for further monetary policy easing. China’s consumer prices were up 1.5% YoY in December, slowing from the 2.3% increase in the previous month and lower than market expectations for a 1.8% rise. Factory prices also climbed 10.3% YoY in December, decelerating from the 12.9% increase in the prior month and less than the 11.1% consensus forecast. Analysts suggested that the probability of an interest rate cut is rising given signs of slowdown in the world’s second biggest economy. New energy, consumer, manufacturing, healthcare and technology firms led the market higher, while financial stocks slumped.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was unchanged, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.10%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.38%, and February gasoline is up 0.07%.