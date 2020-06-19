Monthly USDA Cold Storage report will be out Monday, June 22. Allendale projects a 580 million-pound total pork stock level for the end of May (622 million lbs. five-year average). Beef stocks are estimated at 457 million lbs. (five-year average of 444 million lbs.). This would be a decrease of 33 million pounds from the previous month (five-year average for this month is a 19 million-pound decrease).
Live cattle futures were 42 to 75 cents lower after three days of gains. With a $4-6 basis still, there haven’t been any deliveries against June cattle futures, Brugler Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.86% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.22%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.26%. Major European bourses traded in the green on Friday as investors shrug fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and focused on reopening efforts and hopes of a fast economic recovery. The European Council will hold a virtual meeting today to discuss the European Commission's €750 billion coronavirus recovery plan. The package is backed by Germany, France, Italy and Spain while Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark oppose it as they do not agree with grants. The Shanghai Composite added 28.32 points or 0.96% to 2967.63 on Friday, gaining for the 4th consecutive session and moving 1.59% higher for the week.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 91 cents (2.33%), and June gasoline is up 1.06%.