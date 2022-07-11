Heat for the next two weeks could cause cattle weights to drop sharply and production to decline, putting pressure on prices, The Hightower Report said today.
Strong holiday business coupled with the shortened kill week, created limited offerings for fill-in business and short-term needs. “The follow through strength in grain markets on Friday pressured feeder cattle prices and looks to be the same today,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were down 0.45%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.63%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.80% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.32%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower, dragged down by heavyweight materials and energy stocks. “Market sentiment remained clouded by worries about the impact of more interest rate hikes to tame sky-high inflation on the growth momentum,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trading is mixed. In Japan, The Nikkei 225 Index sprang up today closing at its highest in at least two weeks, “after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito boosted their majority in the upper house election on Sunday in a victory that signals long-term political stability,” TradingEconomics.com said. However, in China, stocks plunged hitting their lowest in over two weeks, as rising virus cases throughout China and the discovery of a new Omicron sub variant in Shanghai raised fears about the potential for wider lockdowns, Trading Economics.com said this morning. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.27% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index bounced up 1.11%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.69%, EUR/USD was down 0.81% and USD/JPY was up 0.89%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.29 (2.16%), and August gasoline is down 0.87%.