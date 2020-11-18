In a bizarre turn, a few sellers in Texas and Kansas sold at $110 - steady with last week despite a $6 surge in the choice cutout, The Cattle Report said. Some of the complaints of cattle feeders who are unable to participate in the wide margins held by the processors, are self-inflicted.
Traders see the vaccine news as a longer-term positive force for the beef market, but there are still concerns that short-term demand might be limited, according to The Hightower Report.
Cash cattle bids were moved up to $110 on Tuesday. That is equal to last week’s ending trade and bolsters expectations for higher trade later this week, Allendale said. Including Tuesday’s 6.77 for choice, wholesale beef has advanced 27.77 over the past 14 days.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.58%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.43% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.40. European stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, as rising coronavirus infections remain in the spotlight and enthusiasm over a working vaccine fades. France reached the 2-million mark on infections and the UK reported the highest increase in daily COVID-19 fatalities since May 6th. In Germany, the federal government and regional leaders will meet again in a week to discuss the need of further restrictions. The Shanghai Composite moved 7.41 points or 0.22% higher to 3347.3 on Wednesday after declining 0.21% in yesterday’s session. Investors proved optimistic as Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying on Tuesday night that China will promote economic growth to a “reasonable” range while pursuing higher quality development.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.26%, and December gasoline is up 2.02%.