Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 63 cents to $280.66.
- Select down 8 cents to $262.72.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 500 head were sold dressed at $196 and 1,485 were sold live at $124. In Iowa/Minnesota 816 head were sold live at $124.07 to $126 and 563 head were sold dressed at $195.
While the short-term trend for cattle remains higher the upside seems to be limited at the moment, according to Terry Roggensack of the CME Group.
Beef export sales are not good, according to ADM Investor Services, adding that there is nothing good you can say when sales are so low.