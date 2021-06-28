 Skip to main content
Cattle

“While beef was down sharply on the week, beef prices remain at the highest level on record for this time of year, and up sharply from the last two years,” The Hightower Report said.

Markets are mixed to start the week after the Cattle on Feed report last week was “fairly in-line with expectations” with the total cattle on feed was steady to slightly above last year, Total Farm Marketing said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.06%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.41%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.44%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.41%. Stock markets in Europe traded mostly down as traders monitored “the rapid spread of the new Delta variant of COVID-19 in some European countries, which added to concerns about the outlook for inflation,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, traders weighed signs of economic recovery against an uptick in more contagious COVID-19 variants, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.03% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.12%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 8 cents (0.11%), and August gasoline is down 0.59%.

