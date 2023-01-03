 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 4.97 to $286.95/cwt.
  • Select up 3.70 to $254.63/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 137 head sold dressed at $248.0-249.25.

Winter storm activity in parts of the feeding region will slow weights over the coming weeks, according to Schwieterman Cattle Commentary in Beef Market Central.

USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 547k head. That set the yearly total at 33.679 million, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

