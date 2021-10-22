Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.16 to $281.82.
- Select up 39 cents to $263.11.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 471 head were sold dressed at $196 and 42 were sold live at $124. In Iowa/Minnesota 25 head were sold live at $126 and no dressed sales.
“The premium futures carried was still wide before Friday's selloff,” Chris Swift of Swift Trading said. “Potentially, some of the selloff could have been from the pretense of a negatively construed cattle on feed report trade guess. Regardless of why, bulls wanted no part of buying today.”
Cattle markets will be trading the Cattle on Feed report next week, but cash markets for this week were up 50 cents, with active volume. The Hightower Report said that marks a “positive development.”