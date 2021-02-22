Cattle feeding operations were returning to more normalized operations with steam flaking returning to many operations where gas supplies had been curtailed, according to The Cattle Report. Burst pipes were being restored and for the most part, cattle were receiving feed and water as needed.
Cattle calls are steady to lower for today. Friday’s Cattle on Feed report was released after the close with the results largely within expectations, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Export sales last week were decent with Net sales of 22,900 million metric tons. Top buyers were South Korea with 9,600 tons and Japan with 3,500 tons.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were down 0.86% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.00%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.51%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.66. European stock markets extended losses on Monday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 sliding more than 0.5% to trade around 13,920 and other major indices dropping between 0.5% and 0.8%. Investors continued to worry about rising bond yields and higher inflation expectations, which could force central banks to start tightening policy sooner than expected. Meanwhile, traders continue to follow coronavirus numbers and vaccine rollouts across Europe. In the UK, Prime Minister Johnson is set to unveil his lockdown exit plan while in Germany new infections rose again on Sunday although schools in 10 of the country's 16 federal states are scheduled to reopen on Monday. he Shanghai Composite fell 53.72 points or 1.45% to 3642.44 on Monday as China's bank regulator tightened requirements on the internet loan business of commercial banks. Banks reportedly must contribute funds to issue internet loans with a partner, and the proportion of capital from the partner in a loan should not be less than 30%. Meantime, concerns about bubble risk in domestic markets emerged after reports that China will study the feasibility of allowing individuals to invest in securities and insurance products abroad, with the amount will be within an annual quota of $50,000 per person.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.16% and USD/JPY was up 0.09%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.25%, and April gasoline is unchanged.