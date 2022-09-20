“October and December live cattle futures were choppy during a relatively quiet session again on Monday as prices consolidated,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices are poised to push through the topside, but the market will need positive news to trigger the potential strength, and that may take a strong cash tone on the week.”
Weakness in the beef market and cash cattle combined with “sluggish” demand tones are “short-term” bearish forces, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.73% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.11%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.20%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.90% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.41%. The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday to combat inflation, while the U.S. will likely do so on Wednesday, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.43% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.22%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.35%, EUR/USD was down 0.56% and USD/JPY was up 0.30%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 11 cents (0.13%), and October gasoline is up 1.22%.