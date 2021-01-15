Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 45 cents to $212.92/cwt.
- Select went up $2.01 to $203.08.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 160 head sold dressed at $172, with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 158 head were sold live at $107-109, and no live sales.
The jump in beef prices has led to support in cattle futures, The Hightower Report said. The market is also watching the blizzard that is hitting the Midwest, adding to support.
Hightower also noted that buying has created new contract highs in June and August’s contracts, while April is at their highest points in a week.