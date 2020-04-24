Traders are nervous the slowdown in slaughter will drive average cattle weights higher, which will add to the bearish supply situation, The Hightower Report said.
The market is in a position to rally sharply if the slaughter pace can pick up steam.
“For now, the short-term news flow is negative as the reduced slaughter could quickly cause cattle to back up in the country,” The Hightower Report said.
Weekly beef export sales were a bit weak at 11,217 tonnes. That was the lowest of the marketing year. Year to date sales are 8% over last year. The virus impact on wholesale beef may restrict sales, Allendale said.
Next up for traders to look at is the USDA Cattle on Feed report to be released today at 2 p.m., Allendale said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.67%. The Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.85%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.93%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.85% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.76%. European Union leaders agreed to establish a recovery fund to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic but failed on reaching a consensus about the form of the aid and the exact amount,TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets closed down amid lingering coronavirus worries, but losses were limited as The People’s Bank of China lowered the interest rate on its targeted medium-term lending facility. Meanwhile Japan's government says the nation's economy is "getting worse rapidly in an extremely severe situation" due to the coronavirus outbreak. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.06% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0. 66%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.04%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices were up for the fourth day in a row at 2.5%, and June gasoline is up 0.18%.