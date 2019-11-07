Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on moderate to fairly good demand and moderate offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.15 to $238.29/cwt.
- Select went up $1.49 to $213.02.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 8,497 head sold dressed at $181-182, with 149 sold live at $114. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,704 head were sold live at $112-116, and 2,101 head were sold dressed at $177-182.
The market may be “a little bit tired,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, as the market has been overbought “for over a month straight.” He said it looks like buyers are starting to step away, and the potential for long liquidation is around.
The cattle markets are dealing with uncertainty right now, Mike Lung of Allendale said. The rally from early September has the market well bought.