Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 2.87 to $282.07/cwt.
- Select up 2.26to $270.72/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 439 head sold live at $169.54 and 40 head sold dressed at $272.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 956 head sold live at $172.17 and 808 head sold dressed at $269.62.
Cash was active in the south, trading from $167-$168 and saw western corn belt trade as high as $172. The sharp gains in the cash market spurred the most active cash day we have seen in some time, with more than 50,000 reported by 2pm, according Schweiterman Cattle Comments.
The week’s federally inspected slaughter was estimated at 505,000 head. That is up 3,000 from last week and 15,000 from the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.