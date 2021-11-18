Cattle futures are “steady to higher” as prices consolidate in a two-week trading range, Total Farm Marketing said. They said the February contract is stuck inside Tuesday’s range, “but with a higher bias,” as it is poised to post bullish reversals across the board.
As cattle markets continue to consolidate in the December contract, the February contract remains in an uptrend, The Hightower report said. However, the break in beef prices may not be a good sign, they said. “In order to expect a further advance in futures, it may take a seasonal advance in beef prices into the holidays in order to get packers to bid up the cash market further.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.11%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.34%.Traders in Europe are growing “increasingly worried” about the UK taking action on Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, which may result in higher inflation, Trading Economics said. In Asian markets, inflation worries persist as well as energy markets firm up. “New energy firms, which have been in an investment frenzy recently, were mixed on Thursday after Chinese authorities said the country will guide lithium battery makers to enhance technological innovation,” Trading Economics said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.47% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.30%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.77%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was up 0.28%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 60 cents (0.77%), and October gasoline is up 0.66%.