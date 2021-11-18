 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle futures are “steady to higher” as prices consolidate in a two-week trading range, Total Farm Marketing said. They said the February contract is stuck inside Tuesday’s range, “but with a higher bias,” as it is poised to post bullish reversals across the board.

As cattle markets continue to consolidate in the December contract, the February contract remains in an uptrend, The Hightower report said. However, the break in beef prices may not be a good sign, they said. “In order to expect a further advance in futures, it may take a seasonal advance in beef prices into the holidays in order to get packers to bid up the cash market further.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.11%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.34%.Traders in Europe are growing “increasingly worried” about the UK taking action on Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, which may result in higher inflation, Trading Economics said. In Asian markets, inflation worries persist as well as energy markets firm up. “New energy firms, which have been in an investment frenzy recently, were mixed on Thursday after Chinese authorities said the country will guide lithium battery makers to enhance technological innovation,” Trading Economics said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.47% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.30%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.77%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was up 0.28%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 60 cents (0.77%), and October gasoline is up 0.66%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Buyers were active yesterday, pushing prices to triple-digit gains as firmer retail values supported the market with the anticipation of highe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a consolidation over the past few weeks as futures seem to be waiting for cash markets to catch up, according to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The market saw strong buying support across the complex led by buying in the feeder complex and a jump in cash market prices mid-week,” Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

NASS reported 11.55 million head of cattle on 1,000-plus-capacity lots on Nov. 1, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That was down 1.43% …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures have been called steady to lower this morning after Monday’s early rally “failed to attract new buying,” Total Farm Marketing s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News