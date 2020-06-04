WTD slaughter is still running 20,000 head behind last year’s pace, noted Brugler Marketing.
“With slaughter still running well below a year ago, and a large discount to the cash, the market may be in a position to rally,” The Hightower Report said.
For live cattle, the upside of the 9 and 18 bar moving average is a positive signal, but the market’s short term trend is negative, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.47%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.43%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 022% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.05%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed early when Germany’s DAX reversed early losses to trade higher hitting a 14-week high after positive news from European Central Bank,TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets trade was mixed, The Shanghai Composite fell for the first time in 5 sessions on Thursday. ”Investor sentiment soured as China yielded to the U.S. and allowed more foreign carriers to fly into the mainland after news that Donald Trump barred Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States,” said TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.16% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.36%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.158%, EUR/USD was up 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are 0.86% and June gasoline is up 1.08%.