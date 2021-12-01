Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and up on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $1.46 to $270.22.
- Select down $2.32 to $257.97.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 76 head sold dressed at $216.42.
The market recovered after the collapse yesterday, thanks to reduced concerns about the virus and February cattle closed moderately higher but off the early highs, according to The Hightower Report.
It could be argued the market was overbought and was due for a correction and that the demand is still strong, according to Total Farm Marketing.