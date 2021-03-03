The cattle market was able to come back and close marginally higher yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “We had an ugly string of days there,” he said.
This past week's slaughter at 666,000 head is near a high for the year and 38,000 above last year, according to The Cattle Report. The previous two week's slaughter of 552,000 and 608,000 head left a gap in the supply chain. Cattle owners seem to find these reoccurring black swan events with each taking a toll on the supply/demand balance and always bias in favor of the processors. That condition will not always exist and brighter opportunities await.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 0.59% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.57%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.59%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.89% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.77%. European stocks traded higher on Wednesday, with Frankfurt’s Dax rising 0.9% to hit an all-time high of 14170 as investors' focus shifts to prospects of an economic recovery in 2021 while concerns over valuations and bubbles in global markets eased and Treasury yields steadied. Also, investors await the British Budget for 2021 as Chancellor Rishi Sunak will present the government taxation and spending plans. On the economic data front, final figures for February's PMI survey showed the services sector activity in the Eurozone and France contracted less than initially thought and preliminary reading for Italy and Spain came in above expectations. On the other hand, the Germany services PMI was revised slightly lower. The Shanghai Composite added 68.31 points or 1.95% to 3576.9 on Wednesday, recovering losses of 1.21% in the previous session and lifting from 4-week lows, as sentiment rebounded following concerns about asset-bubble risks as traders assessed policy outlook before the most important political gathering in Beijing later this week. China’s annual legislative conference is set to kick off on Friday, with delegates from across the country deliberating on and endorsing policies from the full-year economic growth target amid a host of subjects including the defense budget, technology innovation and carbon neutrality.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.17%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was up 0.29%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.54%, and April gasoline is up 0.67%.