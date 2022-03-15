The April live cattle contract was able to “chew through” and hit technical resistance, Blue Line Futures said. “This sets the table for a further recovery of the down trend from the end of February.”
The April feeder contract found strength yesterday, fitting in a pocket of $161.80-162.25. “If the bulls can defend this pocket on a closing basis, we could see prices work to repair the technical damage that was done over the last month.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.64% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.36%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.33%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.38% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.50%. COVID concerns in China are driving much of the global trade, Tradingeconomics.com said. “China has so far sent about 51 million people into lockdown in the northeastern province of Jilin and the southern cities of Shenzhen and Dongguan as the country faces its worst COVID crisis since early 2020,” they said. “Chinese markets also continued to grapple with potential U.S. delistings, domestic regulatory uncertainties and the global economic consequences of the war in Ukraine.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 4.95% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.15%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.28%, EUR/USD was up 0.41% and USD/JPY was down 0.15%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $6.76 (6.56%), and May gasoline is down 5.31%.