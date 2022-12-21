Beef prices remain in an uptrend and with the declining supply ahead, the market looks set for an upside breakout once the overbought condition has corrected, The Hightower Report said. While, traders remain concerned with the consumer demand in the US, and also the sluggish outlook for exports plus potential for increasing imports, “the cattle supply situation into early next year remains supportive and the market remains a bit overbought,” The Hightower Report said.
Ahead of the monthly Cattle on Feed report on Friday, analysts are looking for a 2.3% lighter Dec 1 inventory according to Alan Brugler of Barchart’s report today.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.21%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.16%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.04%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.82%. Stock markets in Europe are trading higher trying to rebound from big losses in the previous sessions that sent the key index to six-week lows after “hawkish messages” from major central banks “spooked” investors, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asia, stocks with down. with investors in China worried about surging COVID-19 cases “that could derail economic reopening efforts”, and markets in Japan extended a sharp selloff triggered by a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan, which raised the upper limit of its tolerance band on 10-year government bonds to 0.5% from 0.25%,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.17% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.63%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.17%, EUR/USD was up 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.15%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.66 cents (2.13%), and February gasoline is up 0.99%.