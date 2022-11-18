 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 2.23 to $254.87/cwt.
  • Select up 1.09 to $231.76/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 36 head sold live at $153.00 and 102 head sold dressed at $242.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 37 head sold dressed at $236.00.

Beef prices have been choppy this week as supplies come in a bit higher than trade expectations, which my limit the December contract, according to the Hightower Report.

Chinese customs data had 250k MT of beef imports during October, which set the year at 2.2 MMT. That is a yr/yr increase of 22% for the month and 13% for the YTD total, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

