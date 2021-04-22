Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.85 to $282.31/cwt.
- Select rose $1.81 to $273.69.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,839 head sold live for $120-124, and 5,437 head sold dressed for $192. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 5,192 head sold live for $120-123, and 2,439 head sold dressed for $190-195.
“Demand factors remain very strong but with contract highs for all the grains, money managers appear to be active sellers of livestock contracts when grains rally,” the Hightower Report said. “The grain rally has also driven feeder cattle sharply lower as the higher expense discourages placements.”
“The strong retail has been boosting packer margins, but fail to push the cash bids, as available supplies of cattle are out in the countryside,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The surge in grain prices may only push the movement of cattle, given the tighter margins and costs of inputs. The cattle market is also squaring up long positions for Friday’s Cattle on Feed report.”