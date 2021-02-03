Futures prices were higher with continued optimism that peak fed cattle numbers are behind us rather than in front of us, said The Cattle Report. Deliveries are now on the horizon making it difficult for the large premiums to remain in the spot month. Cash and futures should begin to converge. April is trading almost $10 cwt. above today's cash.
The Texas Selling Group marketed 700 head to the highest bidder at $113.22, slightly higher than cattle sold last Tuesday, according to The Cattle Report. Regular marketing efforts like this and the online fed cattle auction both add depth and definition to the market.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.61%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.15%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.48% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.12. European stocks traded higher on Wednesday, with the DAX 30 rising 0.4% boosted by upbeat corporate updates and hopes of economic recovery if countries speed up the delivery of vaccines. Siemens raised its annual guidance and Vodafone sales were up for the 1st time since March. Overseas, strong earnings from Amazon and Alphabet were released on Tuesday after the closing bell. After a slow start, the roll-out of vaccines in many European countries is gathering pace and new infections and fatalities are gradually falling due to lockdowns. At the same time, concerns over volatile retail trading continued to recede. The Shanghai Composite lost 16.38 points or 0.46% to 3517.31 on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of gain as new data showed that China’s economic recovery lost some traction in January. the Caixin China General Services PMI dropped to a nine-month low of 52.0 in January 2021 from 56.3 a month earlier, due to a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections in some parts of the country. However, China reported its fewest number of new COVID-19 cases for a single day in more than a month, the latest indication that the current wave of the disease is subsiding ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was down 0.26% and USD/JPY was up 0.08%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.86%, and March gasoline is up 1.95%.