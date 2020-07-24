Cattle on Feed is due for release today. Allendale sees June feedlot placements 2.8% over last year. This would stop five months in a row of lower than last year placements. With a June marketing at 3.1% over last year we compute the starting On Feed as of July 1 at 0.7% under last year.
USDA boxed beef cutout values were up $1.59 in mid-session yesterday and closed $1.11 higher at $202.26. This was up from $200.80 the previous week, The Hightower Reported noted.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.49%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.21%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.62% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.22%. Main European indexes were down more than 1 percent as the escalation of tensions between China and the U.S. outweighed strong industry data. On Friday, Beijing ordering Washington to close its Chengdu consulate, in retaliation for being forced to shut its Houston consulate earlier this week. Meanwhile, the latest round of Brexit negotiations concluded with EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier saying that the two sides were still divided on key issues. China Stock Market dropped 128 points. Losses were led by Wanhua Chemical, Haitong Secur and Kweichow Moutai.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was down 0.57%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 29 cents (0.71%), and June gasoline is up 0.68%.