Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.62 to $222.82/cwt.
- Select went up $3.06 to $213.34.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 326 head sold dressed at $171-173, with 876 sold live at $110. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,107 head were sold live at $107-111, and 115 head were sold dressed at $166-174.
The cattle market, particularly the April contract, is at its highest point since last February, The Hightower Report said. “Positioning ahead of the cattle on feed report may have sparked some buying.” There is optimism for cash cattle to see gains next week.
The trade is “leery” of higher grain prices affecting the heavy weight cattle, Total Farm Marketing said.